Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 20,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,784,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in CBRE Group by 571.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE traded up $2.15 on Friday, reaching $70.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.25.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

