Okabena Investment Services Inc. Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,224 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth $910,682,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289,006 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $501,899,000 after acquiring an additional 92,839 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 883,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $53,522,000 after acquiring an additional 201,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,569 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,371,000 after acquiring an additional 151,917 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.92. 31,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,743. The company has a market capitalization of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.38. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.33 and a 200 day moving average of $59.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €67.00 ($69.79) to €74.00 ($77.08) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €54.00 ($56.25) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

