Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5,843.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MDT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 176,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
- Palo Alto Networks: Pioneering AI in Cybersecurity
- Dividend Stocks and Your Roth IRA
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.