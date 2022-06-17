Okabena Investment Services Inc. Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5,843.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,061 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 1.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 680.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Medtronic by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $88.58. The company had a trading volume of 176,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,717,370. The firm has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 67.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen set a $125.00 target price on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

