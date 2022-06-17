Okabena Investment Services Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.57. 959,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,651,909. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

