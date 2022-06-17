Okabena Investment Services Inc. Purchases 41 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.80. 17,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,690. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCO. Barclays lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

