Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 2,263 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,762,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research began coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.91.

In other Carvana news, insider Ryan S. Keeton acquired 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,810.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVNA traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $23.52. 437,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,705,272. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $376.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 69.88%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.78 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.