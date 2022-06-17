Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 4,303 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. decreased its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,853 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the quarter. Seagate Technology comprises approximately 0.9% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $100,479,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,404,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,721,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX stock traded up $2.01 on Friday, reaching $72.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.99. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $70.11 and a 12-month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.11.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

