OKCash Market Cap Reaches $367,467.70 (OK)

OKCash (OK) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a total market cap of $367,467.70 and $4.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OKCash has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,478.10 or 0.99745811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00030922 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019828 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,232,425 coins. The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

OKCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

