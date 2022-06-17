Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 365,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,750,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,782,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,909,000 after acquiring an additional 628,092 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $566,271,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,571,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,303,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 12,342,331 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.