Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Buys Shares of 187,060 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 187,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,180,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $858,845,000.

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.77. 35,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,687. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.27. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

