Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Invests $5.34 Million in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 51,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,005,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $16,242,000. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.6% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 52,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.56%.
Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
