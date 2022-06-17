Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 255,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,170,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 6.2% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 1.27% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,689,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $485,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.16 on Friday, hitting $226.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,771. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $360.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $295.37.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.