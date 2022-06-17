Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 320,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $332,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after buying an additional 149,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 612,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after buying an additional 24,988 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 678,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,363,000 after buying an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Shares of PHYS stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. 39,429 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,178,254. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.70. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

