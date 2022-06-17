Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,440,000. AutoZone comprises about 0.5% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 11,810.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Hannasch acquired 133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, with a total value of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,377,334. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock traded down $7.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,994.06. 5,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,050.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,996.84. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,374.13 and a 1 year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.70 by $3.33. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $26.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,142.44.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

