Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Purchases New Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 215,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MJ. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000.
NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.09. The stock had a trading volume of 21,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,524. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.
