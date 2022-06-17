Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $2.57 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,939,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.64. The company had a trading volume of 54,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,401. The stock has a market cap of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $307.64 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $375.90.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

