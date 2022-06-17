Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.93.
Shares of OLLI opened at $57.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 77,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
