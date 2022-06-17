Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Truist Financial

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

OHI stock opened at $27.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.18. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.91.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 372,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,594,000 after buying an additional 79,123 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 41,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.