OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of OncoSec Medical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.03. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

OncoSec Medical ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in OncoSec Medical by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical (Get Rating)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.