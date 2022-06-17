Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the May 15th total of 851,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE ONTO traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,410. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.27. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $62.15 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $241.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 186.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 96.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.