Optimum Investment Advisors Has $1.41 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.01. The stock had a trading volume of 268,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,359. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.39 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.27.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.47. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Blackstone from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Blackstone from $182.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 130,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $8,045,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 669,650 shares valued at $37,169,012. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

