Optimum Investment Advisors Has $291,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 535.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $152.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.83.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.51. 281,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,480,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.71 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

