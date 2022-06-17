Optimum Investment Advisors Increases Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $134,147,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 285,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,554,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.15. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock worth $13,171,478. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.