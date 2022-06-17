Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 0.7% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 128,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 46,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 699,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,765,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $58.58. 373,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,351. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.37.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

