Optimum Investment Advisors Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,016,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,207 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,384,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $53.49.

