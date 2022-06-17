Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.1% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 276,448 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,469,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 31,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $312.45. 143,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,779. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $303.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.08 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

