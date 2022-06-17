Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $555,083,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,368.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,668,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,823 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 383.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,017,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,123,000 after purchasing an additional 807,351 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $36,272,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at $35,917,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $51.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.38.

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.50. 143,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,354. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

