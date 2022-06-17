Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 50 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after purchasing an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

Shares of SHW traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $223.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,474. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

