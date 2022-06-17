OptionRoom Tops One Day Volume of $74,088.00 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 17th. OptionRoom has a total market cap of $220,122.22 and $74,088.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 19.4% against the US dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0176 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $908.14 or 0.04432731 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004854 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

