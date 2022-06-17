Orbs Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.13 Million (ORBS)

Orbs (ORBS) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Orbs has a total market cap of $113.36 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded 25.4% lower against the US dollar. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000192 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004880 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,507.37 or 0.99888384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002436 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00117288 BTC.

About Orbs

ORBS is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 coins. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog . Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com . Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbs combine scalability, low fees and isolation between virtual chains with Ethereum’s mature decentralized asset ecosystem. The Orbs Proof-of-Stake (PoS) ecosystem is the backbone of the Orbs network and the Universe that is being created. This ecosystem serves as the foundation for the security and operation of the network, enabling an optimal platform for decentralized applications. The Orbs Universe is centered around three core roles – Validators, Guardians and Delegators. “

Orbs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

