Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004874 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $67.23 million and approximately $98,964.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91% against the dollar and now trades at $908.14 or 0.04432731 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00297429 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00089205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013068 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 67,323,457 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

