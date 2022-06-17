O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG) Shares Up 1.1%

O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.26 and last traded at $25.93. 74,273 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 86,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OGIG. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 88,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 591,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter.

