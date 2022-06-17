Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.15.

Shares of OVV opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.03.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

