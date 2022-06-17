Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.60-$10.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.30-$3.50 EPS.

NYSE OXM traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.61. Oxford Industries has a 1-year low of $76.21 and a 1-year high of $110.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.46.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 13.04%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

