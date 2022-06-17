Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Shares Down 1.3%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 4,015 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 3,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PCFBF)

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.