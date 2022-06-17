Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $767,000 in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $48,513,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 979,934 shares of company stock worth $142,275,850. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.40 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $92.09 and a one year high of $212.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.55.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

