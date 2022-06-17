Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,901 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 1.5% of Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $42.93 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

