Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PTN opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

About Palatin Technologies (Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

