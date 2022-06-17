Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,080 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 785 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 114 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,830,968.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,159,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,289 shares of company stock valued at $427,152,941 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $628.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $472.84. 13,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,210. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $537.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

