Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.96 and last traded at $59.25. 4,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 156,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.76.

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palomar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $59.62.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Palomar had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $79.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palomar news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $29,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,982.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Palomar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,633,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,512,000 after buying an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,865,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,220,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,071 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,070,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 934,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,552,000 after purchasing an additional 60,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

