Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT) CEO Purchases $43,800.00 in Stock

Paltalk, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PALT – Get Rating) CEO Jason Katz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $43,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 605,912 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,947.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jason Katz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 13th, Jason Katz purchased 5,000 shares of Paltalk stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,350.00.

Shares of PALT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 million, a P/E ratio of -101.95 and a beta of -0.41. Paltalk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $15.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63.

Paltalk ( OTCMKTS:PALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.93 million for the quarter. Paltalk had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paltalk in the third quarter valued at $45,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paltalk during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Paltalk in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

About Paltalk (Get Rating)

Paltalk, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops communications software and multimedia social applications worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or landline telephone number.

