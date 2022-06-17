Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. Its flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

