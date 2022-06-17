Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Short Interest Update

Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the May 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Shares of PAFRF remained flat at $$0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. Pan African Resources has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.32.
About Pan African Resources
