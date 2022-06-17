Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group from GBX 630 ($7.65) to GBX 650 ($7.89) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 560 ($6.80) price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 493.60 ($5.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.74. The firm has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 7.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 520.87. Paragon Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 408.80 ($4.96) and a 12-month high of GBX 619 ($7.51).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a GBX 9.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.34%.

In other Paragon Banking Group news, insider Nigel S. Terrington bought 3,702 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 501 ($6.08) per share, with a total value of £18,547.02 ($22,511.25).

About Paragon Banking Group

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

