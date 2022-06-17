Pariax LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pariax LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,562 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,000. American Express comprises approximately 1.2% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $37,434,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXP stock traded up $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.61. The company had a trading volume of 316,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,320. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market capitalization of $108.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.89.

In other news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

