Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,700 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the May 15th total of 70,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 907.0 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRRWF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.33.

Park Lawn stock traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.55. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.20. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

