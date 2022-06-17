Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1,158.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBB stock opened at $105.82 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF (Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

