Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 864 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $211.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.59. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

