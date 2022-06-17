Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,058.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.