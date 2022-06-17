Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $285,000 Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 91,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $39.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.97.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.4775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.77.

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

