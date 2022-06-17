Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $468,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

